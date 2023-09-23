Palani temple barbers stage dharna in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Amid the ongoing protests by the barbers at the Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple, eight more barbers were suspended by the officials of the temple authority on Friday. The protests, which continued to the third day on Friday, were staged by the barbers who perform tonsures on devotees at the temple, condemning the assistant commissioner of the temple for allegedly disrespecting their coworkers. Earlier two barbers were suspended by the official.

According to sources, around 330 barbers are employed in the Palani temple, to perform tonsure on devotees, and they are paid a consolidated payment of around Rs 5,000 per month. "However, they are unable to make ends meet with the provided salary.

Seeking a pay raise, they, donning a black badge, observed a two-hour dharna near the temple on the third day. They condemned the assistant commissioner of the temple, S Lakshmi, for expressing scornful behaviour towards the two suspended barbers when they came to apologise in order to resume work," sources said, adding that the barbers were suspended for collecting money from devotees to perform tonsure that is supposed to be done free of cost.

The officials of the temple authority suspended eight barbers -- Senthil Sivanandham, Ayyappan, Vignesh Kumar, Magalingam, Nagamanikkam, Sangilithurai, and Adikannan stating the cause of suffering to the Devotees, who came for tonsure, left unattended when they were in the protest

