Hotel opposite Erode GH ordered to close after insect found in chappathi

By Express News Service

ERODE: Food safety department officials ordered the closure of a hotel located opposite the Erode GH after allegedly a customer complained that he found an insect in the food parcel he bought there.

According to sources, Jeevanantham of Thiru Nagar Colony in Erode, who runs a fast food restaurant, admitted his wife to the Erode GH two days ago for delivery. On Thursday night, he bought three chappathi parcels from the hotel opposite the GH for the family. When he opened it in the hospital, he allegedly found an insect in the chappathi.

After video recording it, he went to the hotel and questioned the management, but they did not give a proper response. Following this, he lodged a complaint with the food safety department and also shared the video on social media.

“Based on his complaint, officials of FSSAI conducted an inspection of the hotel on Friday afternoon and found the place was poorly maintained, and there was no hygiene in the kitchen. Following this, the hotel was ordered to close.” an official said.

Speaking to TNIE, Thanga Vignesh, district designated officer of food safety department, said, “Also they have cheated by getting a licence for a small eatery but were running a hotel. We are currently conducting intensive raids across the district which has brought some discipline in hotels.”

ERODE: Food safety department officials ordered the closure of a hotel located opposite the Erode GH after allegedly a customer complained that he found an insect in the food parcel he bought there. According to sources, Jeevanantham of Thiru Nagar Colony in Erode, who runs a fast food restaurant, admitted his wife to the Erode GH two days ago for delivery. On Thursday night, he bought three chappathi parcels from the hotel opposite the GH for the family. When he opened it in the hospital, he allegedly found an insect in the chappathi. After video recording it, he went to the hotel and questioned the management, but they did not give a proper response. Following this, he lodged a complaint with the food safety department and also shared the video on social media.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Based on his complaint, officials of FSSAI conducted an inspection of the hotel on Friday afternoon and found the place was poorly maintained, and there was no hygiene in the kitchen. Following this, the hotel was ordered to close.” an official said. Speaking to TNIE, Thanga Vignesh, district designated officer of food safety department, said, “Also they have cheated by getting a licence for a small eatery but were running a hotel. We are currently conducting intensive raids across the district which has brought some discipline in hotels.”