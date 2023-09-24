Tamil Nadu: Sanitary staff attempts suicide after panchayat president hurls caste slur

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A 38-year-old sanitary worker allegedly attempted to die by suicide after Pudur town panchayat president verbally abused him by hurling caste slur.

Pudur police booked woman town panchayat president Vanitha and Green Trust sanitary supervisor Alagarsamy under various sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The victim, M Karupasamy, has been admitted to Arupukottai government hospital for treatment.



Sources said Karupasamy and his wife Muniammal belong to the Scheduled Caste (Arunthathiyar), and are among 27 sanitary contract workers deployed by the Green Trust for Pudur Town panchayat.

"The sanitary workers, led by Karupasamy, had demanded Vanitha and secretary Ganesan for an increment in their wages. However, Vanitha did not accept the demand," sources said.

"Since the incident, Alagarsamy had instructed the staff to work overtime and treated them disrespectfully. He further demanded Karupasamy to work till 10 pm, and even work at Vanitha's garden. On September 19, Karupasamy refused to work at the garden, following which the contractor complained to Vanitha, who verbally abused Karupsamy by hurling caste slurs. Karupasamy, who was depressed, attempted to die by suicide the same day on the town panchayat office premises," sources added.

As Ganesan refused to rescue Karupasamy, other sanitary workers admitted him to the Pudur Primary Health Centre, where the doctors referred him to the neighbouring Arupukottai government hospital, read the complaint submitted by Muniammal.

Karupasamy is the father of three children. Based on the complaint, the Pudur police registered a case against Vanitha and Alagarsamy under sections 294(b) of IPC and sections 3(1)(r) and 3(1)(s) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

A similar incident took place at Udangudi town panchayat this March, following which the victim, Sudalaimadan, died by suicide. However, no stringent action was taken.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

