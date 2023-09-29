TN's Maruthamalai reels under traffic snarls as infra works shrink parking space

R Kirubakaran By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: People voiced concerns as traffic congestion has increased around the Subramaniaswamy temple in Maruthamalai due to shortage of parking space. On special days, vehicles have to wait in queue for up to two hours as thousands arrive to visit the temple, and park vehicles on the hill road.

As per sources, the 1-acre parking lot of the temple can accommodate a maximum of 65 cars and around 100 bikes. But, currently, the works of constructing a lift, repairing the hill road, and laying stones around the temple are underway, due to which the space has shrunk.

A temple staff said on condition of anonymity, “As 90% of the devotees prefer to reach the temple in their own vehicles, traffic congestion increases. Three buses are operated for devotees to reach the temple. But most people don’t travel in them. Therefore, there is heavy traffic on special days from the temple to the foothills for around 3 km. As of now, only 30 cars can be parked near the temple due to ongoing work. Thousands of devotees visit the temple on Tuesdays, Sundays, Sashti and Krittikai days. Arrangements should be made to provide parking facilities at the foothills and devotees should take the temple bus.”

N Marimuthu, who runs a shop at Maruthamalai foothills said, “The congestion on hill road increases the chances of accidents. Instead, making safe parking facilities at the foothills and taking the devotees to the temple in buses like in Palani and Thiruthani, can solve the issue.”

According to sources, the HR & CE department is considering a proposal to bar private vehicles at the foothills . An official said they plan to implement it on a trial basis on Tuesdays and Sundays, when the temple usually witnesses high footfall. They suggested that devotees should use the buses available at the foothill to reach the temple.

Temple trustee P Premkumar said the HR & CE minister and the district in-charge minister are showing great interest in providing facilities for the temple. “We have taken steps to improve the parking facility at the foothills by demolishing 14 shops. Besides, we plan to buy three more buses for hill road to reduce the number of private vehicles at the temple premises. It cannot be implemented immediately as allowing private vehicles was in practice for several years. So, we will implement it on a trial basis,” he said. Trust chairman C Jayakumar said three more plans are in discussion to improve parking facilities at the foothills.

