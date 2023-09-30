Home States Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi SP rolls out 'Puthiya Pathai' for suspects, history-sheeters

Programmes under the guidance of Psychiatrist Dr Sivasilam, Legal Advisor Rajesh Kanna, and police officials, will be organised at the Thoothukudi south police station on every Saturday.

Published: 30th September 2023 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2023 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: After the successful 'Matrathai Thedi' programme, Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police L Balaji Saravanan has launched an advisory programme 'Puthiya Pathai' for the reformation of suspects and history sheeters in the district. As many as 32 suspects, who are out on bail, took part in the inaugural function on Friday.

Programmes under the guidance of Psychiatrist Dr Sivasilam, Legal Advisor Rajesh Kanna, and police officials, will be organised at the Thoothukudi south police station on every Saturday. History sheeters, suspects, and bailed-out suspects, from all police station limits will attend the meetings.

SP Saravanan said the 'Puthiya Pathai' initiative has been rolled out in line with the flagship 'Matrathai Thedi' programme. "This will provide a chance for the suspects to reform and to no more indulge in any criminal activities," he added. Dr Sivasilam, ADSP Unnikrishnan, DSP Sathiaraj, and others were present on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
prisonjailPuthiya Pathai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp