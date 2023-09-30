Thoothukudi SP rolls out 'Puthiya Pathai' for suspects, history-sheeters

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: After the successful 'Matrathai Thedi' programme, Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police L Balaji Saravanan has launched an advisory programme 'Puthiya Pathai' for the reformation of suspects and history sheeters in the district. As many as 32 suspects, who are out on bail, took part in the inaugural function on Friday.



Programmes under the guidance of Psychiatrist Dr Sivasilam, Legal Advisor Rajesh Kanna, and police officials, will be organised at the Thoothukudi south police station on every Saturday. History sheeters, suspects, and bailed-out suspects, from all police station limits will attend the meetings.



SP Saravanan said the 'Puthiya Pathai' initiative has been rolled out in line with the flagship 'Matrathai Thedi' programme. "This will provide a chance for the suspects to reform and to no more indulge in any criminal activities," he added. Dr Sivasilam, ADSP Unnikrishnan, DSP Sathiaraj, and others were present on the occasion.

