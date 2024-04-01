Devotees can book darshan for 'Thirukalyanam' from April 9

MADURAI: Registration for booking darshan tickets to witness the celestial wedding between deities Meenakshi (Thirukalyanam) and Sundareswarar, at the Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, will open from April 9. The event, scheduled for April 21 at the Thirukkalyana Mandapam, is a part of the Chithirai festival, which is set to be held from April 11 to 23.

Due to space constraints, entry during the celestial wedding is limited. Those who wish to attend can either register in the free darshan category, or the paid category. In the first case, service will be based on first come. Spectator count for the paid darshan is limited.

Those who wish to register for the paid darshan, can access the temple website (maduraimeenakshi.hrce.tn.gov.in), or the HR&CE department website from April 9. Devotees have to submit one government-approved photo ID card along with their mobile numbers and email ID. One person can register for two Rs 500 tickets, or three Rs 200 tickets, but cannot both both packages at the same time. All devotees will be allowed into the temple from 5 am to 7 am on April 21.