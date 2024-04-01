Past ties hit AIADMK bid to woo minorities in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Having snapped ties with the BJP, the AIADMK is trying hard to shed any baggage from its previous alliance and win the votes of religious minorities in Tiruchy parliamentary constituency in the upcoming general election.

The AIADMK’s Tiruchy South district secretary P Kumar blamed the party’s defeat in Tiruverumbur constituency in the last Assembly elections to their inability to secure the votes of religious minorities. Mentioning the Assembly constituency alone being a base of over 65,000 such votes, he said, “All voted for the DMK-led alliance considering our ties with the BJP."

"We had lost the chance to win in all nine constituencies in the district due to the alliance with the BJP. All our cadre who had worked hard suffered. We will now regain the minorities’ support through continuous campaigning," he added.

On support for the AIADMK, a pastor of a small church in Tiruverumbur said, "We are under pressure due to the BJP's policies over restricting external funding to non-governmental organisations. When we sought the AIADMK's support at that time, none addressed our issues.

We don't have any leaders from our community occupying top posts either. We have to wait and watch whether the AIADMK will change its position [on an alliance] later." Meanwhile, TAS Khalil Rahman, district secretary, MGR Mandram, remarked how party sympathizers even objected to voting for the AIADMK when it was in alliance with the BJP.