‘Neithal padai’ will take back Katchatheevu from SL upon win: Seeman

THENI: If Naam Namilar Katchi (NTK) wins in the Lok Sabha election, we will form a ‘neithal padai’ (naval force) to recover Katchatheevu from Sri Lanka, NTK founder Seeman said during campaigns in Cumbum and Andipatti on Monday.

Whenever the election is announced, the Katchatheevu issue becomes the breaking news. Both the DMK and the Congress gave up the rights to Katchatheevu, he said while canvassing for NTK candidate Madhan Jayabal in Cumbum.

Seeman said that in order to safeguard the natural resources in Theni district, people must vote for the NTK as DMK, AIADMK and the BJP are trying to implement neutrino projects in the area which may lead to natural disasters.

“If the NTK candidate is elected from Theni, we will lift the ban on grazing by malaimadu (native breed of cow) in the district. We will also recover the rights to the Mullai Periyar Dam,” he said.

Taking a dig at the AMMK, Seeman said the BJP allegedly sent TTV Dhinakaran to jail, preventing Sasikala from becoming the chief minister.

“The Election Commission of India (ECI) has become a part of the BJP. When the BJP was trying to form an alliance with my party, I declined. Hence, they made the ECI take away my party symbol,” he said.

Calling on people to vote for the NTK, Seeman said 16 doctors are contesting from his party to make TN a disease-free state.