No MP has set foot in our village, but we will vote, say Puliyansalai tribals

PUDUCHERRY: At the heart of Perumalpuram, within the folds of Villianur commune, lies Puliyansalai, a tribal hamlet struggling under the tall shadows cast by systemic neglect and poverty. The village houses 18 families of the Malakkuravan tribe whose poor living conditions have been further exacerbated by the looming threat of eviction. However, despite their marginalised status and irrecognition as a Scheduled Tribe (ST), the members of the tribe are determined to exercise their fundamental right this Lok Sabha election.

“We are a small community, often overlooked, but we will cast our votes,” asserted M Egambaram, president of the tribal association, reflecting the high hopes of the community in participating in the electoral process. Even though no MP or even a candidate has set foot in their village, the tribals are clear in what they want for themselves: an MP who will champion their cause of recognition as an ST, utilising the Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) funds to bring essential amenities to the village, securing pattas and financial support for higher education.

Securing patta land is perhaps the most important of their demands, as the tribal families of Puliyansalai have, for over three decades, lived in nothing but makeshift shelters on land belonging to the Puducherry Housing Board (PHB). Every rainy season brings with it the threat of flooding and collapse of the makeshift shelters, they lamented. “Even basic facilities such as toilets are non-existent in our homes, forcing us to use the nearest toilet which is some 500 metres away. Drinking water comes from a common tap, which also gets submerged during rains,” said E Alamelu (47), a resident.