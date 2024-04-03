Civic issues may influence Kovai residents’ choice on voting day

COIMBATORE : The campaigning for the Lok Sabha election is picking up pace even as voters deliberate on the chances of major political parties. In Coimbatore city the issues likely to sway the decision of the voters to cast a vote for or against a candidate include pressing civic matters.

The long-lasting civic issues, an uninspiring budget tabled by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) for the FY 24-25, the drinking water crises which recur in summer season every year, negligence by the officials in addressing people’s concerns and various other problems are likely to make an impact in the election in Coimbatore.

The CCMC is the second largest urban civic body in the state after the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). In terms of revenue, manpower and land area, Coimbatore city stands next to Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

Coimbatore is also one of the top smart cities and a fast-growing tier-II city.

Despite the advantages, people of Coimbatore city still await proper motorable roads, better solid waste management and regular water supply among others. All these civic issues are likely to make an impact in the April 19 election, say social activists, public and opposition parties.

“There are still a lot of issues including basic amenities that need to be addressed by the officials. Roads that are left damaged across the city after various project works are yet to be repaired. Many development works are pending. People don’t require thousands of crores worth of big projects. The need of the hour for Coimbatore city is just proper basic amenities in all areas. And the absence of it in certain areas might impact the election a bit,” said S Vivin Saravan, a social activist.

Meanwhile, opposition parties have also taken up the civic issues faced by the Coimbatore residents in their election campaigns. Both the BJP and the AIADMK candidates as well as their cadre have hit out at the DMK government over bad roads, water shortages, poor solid waste management, and apathy of officials in addressing people’s problems.

They say the issues faced by the public will reflect in the upcoming election.

However, CCMC Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar of the DMK hit back at the false accusations by the opposition and said that the DMK candidate would secure a thumping victory in the election.

Kalpana said, “Road works are being carried out in each and every ward of the city. Over 300 road works have been taken up in the city by the DMK government. The AIADMK didn’t do any work in the past 10 years during their regime. Both AIADMK and BJP have been spreading misinformation. They falsely accuse us even as they travel on the same road paved by the DMK and spreading lies about us. Road and solid waste management works are going in full swing in the city. The frequency of water supply has been cut only by a day or two due to summer. But there is no water shortage. The false accusations of the opposition will not create any impact in the upcoming election. The DMK will emerge victorious in Coimbatore,” she added.