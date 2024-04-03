CM MK Stalin upbeat as Canada implements breakfast scheme

CHENNAI: The state government on Tuesday said implementation of the breakfast scheme by Canada is a victory of the vision of Chief Minister MK Stalin. The Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, a dream project of Stalin, is being implemented in primary schools in the state.

The scheme, announced by Stalin in the state assembly in May, 2022, was started in Madurai on September 15 the same year, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of DMK founder CN Annadurai. The state-wide expansion of the scheme was launched in Tirukuvalai, the birthplace of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, on August 25, 2023.

Following this, the officials from Telangana visited the state to study the implementation of the scheme before it was implemented there. Now, Canada PM Justin Trudeau has posted on ‘X’ that the morning breakfast scheme has been implemented in the country, said a press release.

During a campaign rally at Vellore Fort Ground, Stalin said the Canadian government has adopted Tamil Nadu’s breakfast scheme. “This morning, I felt proud to see that the breakfast programme has commenced not only in India but also in Canada,” he said.

However, it should be noted that Liberal government in Canada had promised to implement the programme in 2021. Breakfast Club of Canada, a non-profit organisation, has been advocating for the scheme for more than 30 years.