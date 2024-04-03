Tamil Nadu: A poll-vault 73 years into the past

The symbols given to various political parties included Congress — Two Bulls with Yoke; Socialist Party — Tree; Forward Bloc (Ruikar) — Human hand; Kisan Mazdoor Praja Party (Hut); Communist Party (Ears of Corn and a Sickle); Revolutionary Socialist Party (Spade and Stoker), Krishkikar Lok Party (A cultivator winnowing grain); Jan Sangh (Lamp - Deepam); Justice Party (Balance/Scale); Madras State Muslim League(Ladder); Commonweal Party (Bi-cycle. All India Republican Party (Railway engine); Tamil Nadu Toilers Party (Rooster). The symbols of candidates were pasted inside and outside their ballot boxes and also exhibited at the polling booths in the election.

Interestingly, the Rising Sun symbol which has been held by the DMK for the past seven decades was originally allotted to the party called Rama Rajya Parishad. The Two Leaves symbol now held by the AIADMK was among the free symbols (of course in a different shape).

For a dual-member constituency, one voter will be given two ballot papers with the same serial number. The voter should deposit each vote in separate ballot boxes. If they put both in a single box it would be considered an invalid vote.

At the polling booths, each candidate was allotted a separate ballot box painted with separate colours. Each box had one candidate’s name and election symbol labelled. The voter had to just put the ballot paper in the box of his choice. The ballot papers were printed in the government security press in Nashik, where the currency notes were printed.

In the first election itself, the ECI provided an option for voters who wished to vote for none of the candidates. According to that, a voter should hand over his voter slip to the assistant election officer in the booth and request him to cancel his vote. Visually-impaired people cast their votes with the help of the officers in the booths.

One of the interesting aspects of this election in Tamil Nadu was Chief Electoral Officer of the Madras State S Venkateswaran, on January 16, 1951, found that his name was not in the electoral rolls.