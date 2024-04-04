MP Kani failed to raise people's issues in Parliament: NTK's Jane

THOOTHUKUDI : Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi failed to raise the concerns of Thoothukudi people in the Parliament, charged Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate Dr Rowena Ruth Jane during her election campaign at Third Mile area in Thoothukudi here on Wednesday.

Campaigning for Jane, NTK’s Central District Secretary Velraj said that both DMK and AIADMK are the reason for establishing the Sterlite Copper unit, which polluted the local ecology.

Stating that areas under Thoothukudi corporation would not have flooded had the drain systems and stormwater drains been functional, Velraj said, “Both DMK and AIADMK failed to address these issues, despite being voted to power several times."

Velraj also highlighted that the Korampallam tank had not been desilted for years and its bunds were not strengthened, which resulted in the breaches.

“Kanimozhi was sent to Thoothukudi only to solve inter-party rivalry between the siblings, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment minister Geetha Jeevan and Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, and Fisheries Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan,” Velraj claimed.

Seeking votes for the ‘microphone’ symbol, Jane urged people not to sell their votes for a few hundred rupees. “Once your vote is sold, you are also foregoing your rights,” she said, adding, "We question the modus operandi of repeatedly voting the Dravidian parties to power, and getting nothing in return.

"I will speak for the people of Thoothukudi in the Parliament, and ensure all necessary schemes are implemented," she added.