Contractor’s houses among 40 locations searched by I-T

TIRUNELVELI/TIRUPPUR/COIMBATORE: The I-T department conducted a raid at a government contractor’s house and office at Palayamkottai on Friday. The raid was part of searches conducted by I-T sleuths across 40 locations in and around Chennai, Salem, Tiruchy, and Tirunelveli.

A team of I-T officials from Madurai conducted a surprise raid at the house of contractor RS Murugan, who lives in NGO Colony, and his office in Ponnakudi. “The raid was based on a tip-off that Murugan was in possession of cash, which was to be distributed among voters on behalf of a political party.

It went on till 7.30pm,” said sources, adding that Murugan had secured various road projects of the state government. Prior to raiding Murugan’s house, the team had searched DMK’s district secretary office on Thursday, but did not recover anything.

Another team of I-T officials (from Coimbatore) also raided the house and office of contractor K Velumani of Kaikattipudur in Avinashi. A private firm that deals with road and civil construction was also searched. The main office is situated in Tiruppur district, while a branch operates on Malviya Street in the same area. Sources said that the proprietor of the firm was a contractor with the government.