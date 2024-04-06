EPS: DMK govt delaying Athikadavu water scheme

ERODE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday said the DMK government is delaying the commissioning of the Athikadavu - Avinashi water supply scheme which was launched during his tenure as chief minister.

Speaking in a public meeting at Kavindapadi, he said, “Erode district is an agrarian region and water is very important for farmers. The AIADMK brought various water management systems. In particular, we implemented ‘Kudimaramathu’ scheme to save rainwater from being wasted. Because of that the ground water level increased.

Similarly, we launched the Athikadavu - Avinashi project which is a 50-year demand of the people of Erode, Tiruppur and Coimbatore. Over 85% of the work was completed during our tenure. But the DMK which came to power after us has put it on hold. Had the government completed the works immediately, all the water flowed into the sea from the Lower Bhavani Dam last year could have been stored. This scheme will become operational in the AIADMK regime. We will also connect the missing water bodies in the project.”

He added “DMK, which is in power for three years has not implemented any scheme for farmers and people. DMK leaders live for their families and not for people. AIADMK is the only party that cares about farmers.”

He further said, “The prices of essential commodities have risen sharply. The cost of construction materials has also gone up. The reason for this is that the central and state governments do not care about people.”

Talking about former chief minister O Panneerselvam, he said, “Those who acted against the AIADMK have been punished. AIADMK is a movement, founded by leaders with divine power. Those who betray AIADMK will perish.”

Later in the evening, EPS campaigned for Tiruppur candidate P Arunachalam and Erode candidate Aatral Ashok Kumar.