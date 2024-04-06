PG teachers demand one-day leave from paper evaluation duty

COIMBATORE: Post-graduate teachers on duty at class XII answer script evaluation centres should be given one day’s leave on Saturday, their association urged the school education secretary.

The Direct Recruitment Post-Graduate Teacher Association (DRPGTA) on Friday sent a petition to the school education secretary in this regard. They cited the need to attend the election training session on Sunday for seeking a leave on Saturday.

Association president A Ramu told TNIE, “Answer script evaluation work for class XII is being held at 83 evaluation centres across the state from April 1. Teachers have been doing the evaluation work this week continuously. As per schedule, the teacher should do evaluation work on April 6 (today).”

“At the same time, teachers have to attend election training classes on Sunday. After that, we will continue our evaluation work next week.

The continuous work will affect teachers so much that they cannot engage in the evaluation work actively. Hence we requested officers to give one day’s leave,” he urged. When asked about it, a top educational officer told TNIE, “As we have to complete the evaluation work by April 13, we cannot give leaves for them. If we give one day’s leave, evaluation work could be affected.”