Postal ballot collection from disabled, elderly voters begins in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The district election officials have started collecting postal votes from elderly persons above 85 years of age and differently abled voters on Friday.

There are 2,570 senior voters and 424 differently abled voters in the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency. In Pollachi Lok Sabha constituency there are 2,085 elderly voters and 567 differently abled voters who have expressed their desire to vote by post, said officials.

The Election Commission announced that postal voting is allowed to senior voters above 85 years of age so that they can avoid going to polling booths. The facility is allowed for differently abled who have more than 40 percent disability.

Form 12-D is issued for voting through postal ballot. “The first phase of registration for postal voting started on Friday and will be conducted till April 9 for voters who have indicated their preference for postal voting. Subsequently, the registration of postal votes for senior voters and differently abled voters who have expressed their desire to vote by mail will begin,” said an official.

“For postal vote registration, the election staff will visit the houses of the voters and the video crew will conduct the vote registration. This process is to be videographed,” said an official.

The Lok Sabha election in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 19. The result will be declared following the counting of votes nationwide on June 4.