TN: Spurious soft drinks hit the shelves in Coimbatore to cash in on rising summer demand

COIMBATORE: With the onset of summer, adulterated or counterfeit soft drinks have hit the shelves in Coimbatore, raising health concerns among people and social activists. There are even lookalikes of reputed cold drink brands to cash in on the increasing demand for them as the temperature surges.

Consumer rights activists have urged the district food safety department officials to initiate action against fake drink suppliers.

Reports from various health authorities and consumer watchdogs indicate a significant rise in cases of adulterated soft drinks being sold in both urban and rural areas. These counterfeit products often contain harmful substances such as excessive levels of artificial sweeteners, colourants, and even toxic chemicals. Consumption of these adulterated beverages can lead to a range of health issues, including gastrointestinal problems, allergic reactions, and long-term health complications.

Social activists and consumer rights advocates have raised alarm about the prevalence of adulterated soft drinks and their detrimental impact on public health. They highlighted the need for stringent regulatory measures to curb the production and distribution of fake beverages.

S Gowtham, a social activist from Saravanampatti, told TNIE, “The unabated sale of adulterated soft drinks is a grave threat to the health and well-being of consumers, particularly during the scorching summer months when hydration is crucial. It is imperative that authorities take swift action to crack down on Unscrupulous manufacturers and ensure the safety of consumers.”

“The issue of adulterated soft drinks extends beyond health concerns; it also undermines consumer trust and confidence in the market. Consumers have the right to expect products that meet quality and safety standards, and the proliferation of counterfeit beverages erodes this fundamental expectation,” he added.

In response to growing public outcry, health authorities have pledged to intensify monitoring and enforcement efforts to detect and penalise manufacturers and distributors involved in the production and sale of adulterated soft drinks. Additionally, consumer education campaigns will be launched to raise awareness about the risks associated with consuming counterfeit products and empower consumers to make informed choices, said a food safety department official.

Sources in the food safety department said consumers should purchase soft drinks from reputable brands and to report any suspicious products to relevant authorities. By working together, stakeholders can safeguard public health and ensure that everyone can enjoy a refreshing beverage without compromising their well-being, added the sources.

District Food Safety Department designated officer Dr Tamil Selvan didn’t respond to TNIE’s calls.