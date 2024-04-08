Poll vault for DMK's central district secretary after Pugazhenthi’s death

Time for speculations

After Vikravandi MLA N Pugazhenthi’s death, speculations on who will become the party’s central district secretary have begun. Villupuram MLA R Lakshmanan is one a contender he hasn’t been given an active space in the party ever since he shifted from AIADMK in 2021. Another possible name is party deputy secretary S Pushparaj. But sources say the party might not pick him as he belongs to the SC community. Is DMK not progressive enough to pick him?

Campaign trail gone wrong

AIADMK’s Tiruppur candidate P Arunachalam and former MLA S Gunasekaran were canvassing votes from Muslims when they neared Periya Pallivasal in the city. Upon spotting a group walking near the mosque, cadre raised slogans and distributed pamphlets. However, the crowd became visibly upset as they were carrying out a funeral procession. When a few voiced their opposition, the cadre tendered an apology.

Battered efforts

When Tamil Maanila Congress candidate P Vijayakumar was campaigning near Chavadipalayam four road junction in Erode two days back, he went to a tea stall and made tea for the locals. Soon after, he visited a ‘bajji’ stall. While his party members and locals eagerly expected him to make ‘bajjis’, he took a ‘bajji’, placed it on a ladle and posed like he was preparing it. This evoked laughter from the onlookers.

Fishing for votes

Amid the ongoing election race, an Independent candidate from Ramanathapuram was seen employing different tactics to woo voters in his constituency. While he was seen shaving a man’s beard at a barber shop earlier last week, the candidate dressed up as a fisherman on Sunday. Carrying a hand drum in one hand and fishing net in the other, he walked around Ramanathapuram jetty as part of his campaign, and also assured to take action to resolve fishermen’s issues.

