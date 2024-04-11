Modi promises to develop Kongu region and Nilgiris at Kovai rally

COIMBATORE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the Tamil Nadu government of protecting people who were behind the terror attack near the Sri Sangameshwarar Temple in October 2022.

Speaking at a public meeting in Mettupalayam, canvassing votes for BJP candidates K Annamalai, (Coimbatore), L Murugan (Nilgiris), AP Muruganandam (Tiruppur), and K Vasantha Rajan (Pollachi), Modi said, “The Congress has been playing a dangerous game through partiality and separatism. DMK does the same in TN which is very dangerous.”

Further, he charged the DMK government of not doing anything for the development of Coimbatore. “There are a lot of opportunities and talent in Tamil Nadu. But the DMK government has been wasting them. In Coimbatore, the textile industry has been flourishing. But the DMK government instead of developing the industry, has levied hefty electricity charges on industries,” he said.

“The focus of the DMK has never been the development of Tamil Nadu. Even under Jal Jeevan Mission, DMK has been giving the benefits only to its close ones. Even in Coimbatore, water is supplied only once in 15 days which is very sad. But I assure that, in the third term, the NDA government will work more for the rapid development of the Kongu region and Nilgiris,” he added.

Listing the schemes implemented for Coimbatore, Modi said the centre had introduced Vande Bharat trains from Coimbatore and built the national highway from Coimbatore to Pollachi, etc,

Targeting Nilgiris MP A Raja, the prime minister said “A few days ago, a DMK leader said after this election Modi will leave India. I want to tell him and his party, after this election corruption will leave India, nepotism will leave India, drugs will leave India and every anti-national idea which DMK protects will leave India.”

Attacking DMK leaders who have been targetting Annamalai, the PM said “An honest cop like Annamalai who hails from a humble background has came to politics and they didn’t like it.” He further said “Another name of corruption is DMK and DMK is full of arrogance. DMK spoiled our nation’s name in the 2G case.”