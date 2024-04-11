R M Veerappan's body consigned to flames with state honours

CHENNAI: Former minister and a close associate of former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran, R M Veerappan, was cremated at Nungambakkam Electric Crematorium with full state honours on Wednesday.

The state government has written to the Election Commission of India to accord state honours to the mortal remains of Veerappan since the model code of conduct is in force for the Lok Sabha elections.

Following this, earlier in the day, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena in his letter to the Chennai City Police Commissioner, said state honours should be accorded to the late leader during his funeral rites.

Veerappan had served as a cabinet Minister for five terms from 1977 to 1996, three times as a member of the State Legislative Council and two times as a member of the Legislative Assembly.