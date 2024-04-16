Irrigate more land areas, maintain waterbodies: Ramanathapuram farmers

RAMANATHAPURAM: Ramanathapuram district is prone to droughts on one hand, while nurturing over 1.7 lakh hectares of cultivable land on the other. Resolving the irrigation woes in the district tops the list of poll promises. In view of the Lok Sabha election, farmers told TNIE that channelling Vaigai water to areas that are not yet irrigated by the Vaigai, restoring and maintaining waterbodies are some of the ways politicians can address the issues.

From former chief minister O Panneerselvam to AIADMK candidate Jayaperumal, the numerous canvassing trails have promised to solve the water woes, especially irrigation issues faced by district farmers. Of the 1.7 lakh hectares of agricultural land, a few areas depend on the Vaigai, while a majority of the lands get water from the monsoon season. The lack of rain is exacerbated by the absence of irrigation methods.

In addressing the irrigation issues, candidates have been bringing up the Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar linking project and the construction of check dams in Vaigai river. Farmers have also listed out issues that can be addressed.

While speaking to TNIE, farmer leader M Gavaskar of Thiruvadanai in Ramanathapuram, said, "The Thiruvadanai is the largest cultivable area in the district, where almost all areas are rain-fed. Apart from the Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar interlinking project, the politicos could take action towards channelling Vaigai river water to the Thiruvadanai area through canals. At present, the river water only reaches till RS Mangalam big tank."

MSK Bakkianathan, president of the TN Vaigai Irrigation Farmers Association in Ramanathapuram, said, "The district has over 5,000 waterbodies, out of which only 641 belong to the water resources department, while the remaining are maintained by local bodies. The tanks under the local bodies should be brought under the WRD and the centre should allot more funds for their maintenance. If these are maintained properly, they could store more water during monsoon, which could also increase ground water table."

S Rethinavelu, Founder and President of the Agro Food Chamber of Commerce and Industries in Madurai, added that nearly 60% of the irrigation tanks in Tamil Nadu are not even half filled despite the state having received 33 cm of rainfall in October and November, 2023. The main reason identified is that of encroachments and obstructions in the supply channels. The micro and small natural waterbodies like lakes, ponds, tanks, etc. and their supply channels should be identified and restored. For this purpose, the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode should be adopted with CSR funds, he said.