Worship right of Velar community residents denied by temple administrators of dominant castes

TENKASI: Residents of Velar community from Mela Puthur village submitted a petition with the district administration via the grievance box on Saturday, alleging that residents belonging to dominant castes were snatching away their right to worship at the Muppudathi Amman Temple in the village. The temple administrators, who belong to the Thevar, Muthaliyar, Nadar and Pillaimar communities, have been discriminating against the members of Velar community on the basis of caste, alleged the petitioners.



According to the petition, the members of the Velar community, who have been residing in Mela Puthur village for centuries, used to offer clay pots in place of 'Thalaikattu vari' (share of money to organise the temple festival) to the Muppidathi Amman Temple, when they were engaged in the occupation of pottery-making earlier.



"As we gave up pottery, we wanted to offer cash as 'Thalaikattu vari' like other community residents. Though we were allowed to offer money during the 2021 and 2022 temple festivals, the administrators of the new temple committee (set up in 2023) refused to collect money (Thalaikattu vari) from us in 2023 and this year too," the petitioners said.



Claiming that they have been denied their right to worship, the residents urged the district administration to intervene into the issue and take action against the temple administrators. It may also be noted that this year's festival at the Muppudathi Amman Temple is scheduled to begin on April 30.