Felling of 3,532 trees for road work in 2 years cause for Erode’s misery

ERODE : Erode has been at the top of the charts for maximum temperature recorded in the state continuously for the last several days. Farmers and social activists cite the felling of trees as a reason for the searing heat.

According to a reply given by the state highways department to a RTI query, a total of 3,552 trees have been felled between Chithode and Gobichettipalayam since March 2021 till date for road expansion work.

Pointing to the ecological damage caused by the continuous felling of trees for road-widening work, activists have requested the government to plant saplings on a war footing to compensate for the trees lost.

The Erode-Mettupalayam road via Chithode, Gobichettipalayam, Sathyamangalam is being converted into a four-lane road by the Highways Department. At present, widening of the 30-km stretch from Chithode to Gobichettipalayam is underway. 3,532 trees have been cut for this work alone, highway department said in its reply to a RTI query filed by K Prabhakaran of Ayyampalayam in Kavindapadi. The department however refused to disclose the number of saplings planted to replace those trees.

M Raju, a social activist in Chithode, said, “The main reason why the heat is so severe in Erode right now is because we are cutting down trees for such projects. A lot of trees are still to be cut for this road project as there are many trees along the road from Gobicettipalayam to Sathyamangalam. Besides, recently, 1,054 trees have been cut in Erode district alone for the expansion of NH 544H. The cutting down of trees is worrying. As per norms, new saplings should be planted and maintained along the roadsides. Saplings that are two years old are easy to grow if planted.”

More than 100 farmers submitted a petition at the Gobichettipalayam RDO office on Monday, urging the officials to plant saplings along the Chithode-Gobichettipalayam road.

Subi Thalapathy, president of Thadapalli Arakkankottai Bhavani River Irrigation Farmers Association, said, “Despite Bhavani river and 2.5 lakh acres of irrigated land, the temperature in Erode district is high. Cutting down of trees is one reason. The green cover of Gobi-Chithode road should be restored at the earliest. Trees felled for projects across the district should be replaced with new saplings.”

Officials from the state highways department said, “Rs 1,060 has been allocated to plant one new sapling in the Chithode-Gobichettipalayam stretch. The contractor is responsible for maintaining them for five years. Work is in progress.”

Officials of the NH wing of TN said, “As per norms, 10 saplings should be planted for every tree cut. We have paid the forest department to plant more than 10,000 saplings in Sathyamangalam area for trees cut for NH544H widening works in Erode district alone. But there is not enough space to plant saplings on the Erode- Thoppur NH stretch.”

Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy on Monday said there is a plan to plant more saplings on roadsides in Erode. “On behalf of the DMK, permission has been sought from the Highways Department. Soon, saplings will be planted where the trees have been cut,” he said.