Tamil Nadu: 13th-century memorial stone laden with inscriptions discovered near Kallakurichi

VILLUPURAM : Archaeological enthusiasts belonging to Yakkai Heritage Trust discovered inscriptions on memorial stone dating back to the 13th century in the quaint town of Vanavareddy in Kallakurichi district. The discovery came to light when a bird conservation non-profit by the name Kuyili had identified the inscription, which later led to an investigation by the people from the trust.

Sources said that senior archaeologist R Poongundran, former joint director of the Archaeology department of the Government of Tamil Nadu, examined the inscription and validated its historical significance.

Yakkai Heritage Trust Secretary Kumaravel Ramasamy said that their team, during a fieldwork, uncovered a memorial stone with inscriptions from the Kaliamman Temple and a fragmentary inscription from a nearby Aiyanar temple. "These findings shed a light on the establishment of a Sapthamadhar Temple, honouring the Ezhupidari," he said.

Historically, he said, the Vanagovaraiyar dynasty reigned over vast swathes of territory, including the present-day Salem, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, and several parts of the Cuddalore district. "Their reign marked an era of flourishing religious diversity, as evidenced by the patronage extended to Buddhism, Shaivism, Vaishnavism, and folk deities," he added.