Ecotourism park at Nadugani thrives; tribal, Sri Lankan repatriates gain

NILGIRIS: The number of tribal people and Sri Lankan repatriates benefitting from the tourism activities keeps on increasing at the Genepool Eco Park at Nadugani, near Gudalur, thanks to the initiative taken under the Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Greening Project (TBGP) by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department.

There were only four tribal people in 2021 when Genepool was commenced, and their number has risen to 35 now (25 tribal and 10 Sri Lankan repatriates). They are getting considerable income from tourist entry fees, payment for stay facilities, etc through the Eco Development Committee (EDC). Likewise, the number of visitors and the revenue to the Genepool Eco Park have also increased in the last three years.

According to a senior official, "In 2021-22, 6,523 tourists (both adults and children) visited, and it increased to 12,972 in 2022-23, and in 2023-24, as many as 16,013 tourists visited. We have generated revenue of 6,31,588 lakh in 2021-22, 10,77,611 lakh in 2022-23, and 30,48,824 lakh in 2023-24.

"This year in three months alone, from April to June, the Genepool got a good response. We have generated revenue of 25,59,125 lakh from 8,084 tourists," the official pointed out.

The tribals (both men and women) are engaged in the operation of the zipline (540m), a thrilling adventure between grassy hillocks and the preparation of snacks at the café for the arriving tourists.

Moreover, it has computer-based nature games to entertain children — they can walk amidst nature in the play area. Moreover, there is a seminar hall and café available for tourists. Sources in the department said that even private company employees schedule their workshops or meetings at the ecotourism site as the centre has a well-equipped seminar hall, dormitory and newly built suits.