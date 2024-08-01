Ecotourism park at Nadugani thrives; tribal, Sri Lankan repatriates gain

NILGIRIS: The number of tribal people and Sri Lankan repatriates benefitting from the tourism activities keeps on increasing at the Genepool Eco Park at Nadugani, near Gudalur, thanks to the initiative taken under the Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Greening Project (TBGP) by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department.
There were only four tribal people in 2021 when Genepool was commenced, and their number has risen to 35 now (25 tribal and 10 Sri Lankan repatriates). They are getting considerable income from tourist entry fees, payment for stay facilities, etc through the Eco Development Committee (EDC). Likewise, the number of visitors and the revenue to the Genepool Eco Park have also increased in the last three years.
According to a senior official, "In 2021-22, 6,523 tourists (both adults and children) visited, and it increased to 12,972 in 2022-23, and in 2023-24, as many as 16,013 tourists visited. We have generated revenue of 6,31,588 lakh in 2021-22, 10,77,611 lakh in 2022-23, and 30,48,824 lakh in 2023-24.
"This year in three months alone, from April to June, the Genepool got a good response. We have generated revenue of 25,59,125 lakh from 8,084 tourists," the official pointed out.
The tribals (both men and women) are engaged in the operation of the zipline (540m), a thrilling adventure between grassy hillocks and the preparation of snacks at the café for the arriving tourists.
Moreover, it has computer-based nature games to entertain children — they can walk amidst nature in the play area. Moreover, there is a seminar hall and café available for tourists. Sources in the department said that even private company employees schedule their workshops or meetings at the ecotourism site as the centre has a well-equipped seminar hall, dormitory and newly built suits.
"Ten persons can stay within a dormitory. The tribal people will prepare the food. The peak of the Nilgiris can be seen in the background of the Genepool, which is getting popular among tourists due to its quiet surroundings," said a senior forest official.
P Senthil Kumar Principal Secretary, Environment, Climate Change, and Forests department, handed over awards under the Best Livelihood Generating EDC award category to Gudalur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Venkatesh Prabhu and former DFO Kommu Omkaram during the two-day workshop on Biodiversity Conservation and Livelihood Improvement organised by the Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Conservation and Greening Project for Climate Change Response (TBGPCCR) and JICA at the Tamil Nadu Forest Academy campus in Coimbatore on Tuesday.
The Genepool Eco Park is an emerging destination and an alternative to the popular tourist spot 'Ooty' for some tourists from Kerala and Karnataka or returning to their native places. It is located at the tri-junction of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka.
I Anwardeen, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Project Director of TBGPCCR, said community-based ecotourism projects have great potential to integrate and incentivise local community in biodiversity conservation, support rural livelihoods, increase awareness and promote citizen responsibility, and create funds for local conservation activity. Ecotourism will be helpful for financing operations aimed at mitigating wild elephant threat in Gudalur."
Each employee gets an income between Rs 9,000 and Rs 12,500 every month," said Nadugani Forest range officer Veeramani.