Private telecoms jack up call rates, 80,000 users say ‘hello’ to BSNL in 20 days

TIRUCHY: The state-owned telecommunication service provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is making a strong comeback to the field as a significant number of consumers in Tamil Nadu are switching from other private giants due to the recent 15-25% hike in their prepaid and postpaid plans. As per officials, BSNL has garnered around 80,000 new subscribers in the last 20 days in the state.

On July 3, top telecom service providers including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) had increased their tariff by upto 25%. This has prompted the public to go in search of an affordable alternative.

For example, the Tiruchy BSNL head office is witnessing an influx of customers eager to purchase new SIM cards, utilise mobile number portability options, and reactivate dormant BSNL numbers. The Tiruchy Business Area, which includes districts of Ariyalur, Perambalur, Karur, and Pudukkottai, reported a remarkable increase of 16,500 new mobile connections as of July 30 — a 4.88% rise from the previous month’s 4,500 new connections.

“BSNL has seen a notable reduction in customer churn, with the rate of customers switching to other networks decreasing from 6.29% to 0.4%,” said Vijayabhaskar, deputy general manager of the Tiruchy Business Area.