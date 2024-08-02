Contractor gives four migrant workers accommodation in public toilet in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: A private contractor who allegedly gave accommodation to four migrant workers in a public toilet has been issued a notice by the Tirupur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Pawan Kumar G. The shocking incident came to light as the video of the labourers cooking and eating in the toilet spread on social media.

Sources said that they have been living in the toilet for the last month. One of the migrant workers took a video of their activities in the room and posted it on social media.

The commissioner sent the notice to the private contractor on Thursday seeking an explanation after coming across the video.

The toilet where the labourers are stay put is at the Nanjappa Municipal Boys Higher Secondary School at Khaderpet in Tirupur. The civic body constructed the free public toilet under the Clean India project for Rs 35 lakhs.

The contractor of the work has engaged four migrant workers for sanitation works, and they have been given accommodation in the same toilet. The commissioner promised stringent action against the contractor.