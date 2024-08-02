Nine spots on Valparai road landslip prone

COIMBATORE: A study conducted by the Coimbatore district administration, along with the Geological Survey of India (GSI), on the Pollachi-Valparai Road has identified nine places as prone to landslips. Announcing this to media persons on Thursday, district collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said the district administration has decided to extend the study to the whole of Valparai taluk.

“The report states there are nine vulnerable areas on the road and has suggested several precautionary measures. The team has suggested setting up nets to sustain the structure,” said the collector. The report would be placed before the government for further action, he said adding, the district administration would soon approach the GSI for conducting a similar study in the entire taluk.

Speaking about rain-related precautionary measures, he said, “A red alert has been issued for heavy rainfall in Coimbatore. Precautionary measures were taken to deal with the impact. There has been no major damage so far since water bodies in Valparai, Anaimalai, Pollachi and other areas had been dredged in advance. However, due to heavy rainfall, casualties were reported due to landslides in Valparai,” he said.

“The Disaster Response Force has been ordered to inspect and provide information to local bodies regarding new construction. Sixty personnel of the State Disaster Response Team are camping in Coimbatore. Of this, 20 personnel have been sent to Wayanad for rescue operations,” he said.