‘SC order endorses DMK’s social justice model’

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin and leaders of various political parties on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict that upheld the power of the states to sub-classify the Scheduled Castes to grant separate quotas for more disadvantaged sections within the SC categories. The verdict means, the SC has upheld the 3% internal reservation given to the Arunthathiyar community.

In his tweet, Stalin said the SC verdict has come as yet another recognition for the social justice journey of the Dravidian model government. He recalled that former chief minister M Karunanidhi had brought in the 3% internal reservation for the Arunthathiyar community based on the data gathered by a committee appointed for the purpose. Stalin also recalled that the bill for this reservation was moved by him.

CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan recalled that based on the verdict of the SC in 2005, cases were filed against the internal reservation for Arunthathiyar community. These cases were attached to other related cases pending before the Supreme Court in this regard.

The current verdict has altered the earlier one given in 2005 that state governments providing internal reservation are interfering with the powers of the President. The judges have also rejected the arguments that providing internal reservation would create divisions among the Scheduled Caste people.

Welcoming the verdict, PMK founder S Ramadoss said his party was instrumental in providing internal reservation for Arunthathiyar community as Vanniyar Sangam and Arunthathiyar Sangam had jointly staged a demonstration in Erode for this. Both the organisations demanded 6% reservation for Arunthathiyars. Since then, the PMK has been involved in the efforts and sent party leader GK Mani along with leaders of 13 Arunthathiyar organisations to meet the then chief minister M Karunanidhi, which resulted in 3% reservation for the community.

He, however, said the remarks of the SC judges in the present judgment that the creamy layer concept should be introduced in the reservation for SC/STs is dangerous and urged the state and central governments to not try this.

BJP state president K Annamalai recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Novembar last, had promised the Madiga community, which has a dominant presence in Telangana, internal reservation under the SCs. “The Central government also filed an affidavit before the SC favouring the sub-classifications among SC/STs. With this verdict, the promise given by the PM has been fulfilled,” he said.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko, and MMK president MH Jawahirullah also welcomed the verdict.