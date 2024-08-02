Three padayatra devotees killed in road accident in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Three padayatra devotees were killed in a road accident after a lorry rammed over them near N Venkadesapuram Villaku in Sattur-Kovilapatti NH on the wee hours of Friday.

According to police, the deceased persons were identified as M Murugan (45), B Mahesh (35) and M Pownraj (45) of Sankarankovil. The incident happened when the devotees along with other devotees and relatives from Sankarankovil were on their way to Irukankudi Mariamman temple around 1.30 am.

In an unexpected turn, a lorry which was driven by M Manikandan (29) of Thaalaioothu of Tirunelveli, rammed over the devotees. In this incident, all the three devotees were killed on the spot. The bodies of them were shifted to a government hospital in Kovilpatti. Sattur taluk police has registered a case and arrested Manikandan. Further probe is on.