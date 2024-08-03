Four persons, including two kids, killed in a road accident in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: A family of four persons including two kids were killed after being hit by a car at Natham Road in Dindigul on Saturday noon.

According to police, the deceased couple, George (35) and his wife Aruna (27) are residents of Iratalaiparai in Dindigul.

The couple were reportedly travelling on a bike to a temple to celebrate the Aadi event along with their children - Rakshan Jo (9) and Ranjitha (3). They reached Natham Road and attempted to stop near Nallampatti Privu. But a speeding car hit the bike and all four members were thrown off their vehicle.

They sustained serious injuries to their heads and necks and died on the spot. Besides the family, three bypassers were also injured in the accident. They have been admitted to the Dindigul Medical College Hospital. The mortal remains of the victims were taken for post-mortem. A case has been registered and investigation has begun.