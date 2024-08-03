Madras HC told of plans for new advisory board under Goondas Act in Tamil Nadu

According to the notice issued in the last hearing, the government pleader filed the written instruction submitted by the additional chief secretary to the government that the proposal of an additional advisory board is under consideration of the government, as per the direction of the court in a habeas corpus petition in December 2023. As steps to establish the board would be taken soon, they needed more time to report compliance.

The court said it had taken note of the contents of the letter of the additional chief secretary and had heard the government pleader. In view of the said categorical assertion made by the secretary to the government, the direction given by the court in 2023 shall be complied with within a reasonable time of at least two months.

"If steps are not taken by the respondents to establish an additional advisory board under the Act in Madurai or any other place in the southern or central districts, the secretary to the home department may be summoned to provide an explanation as to why the orders have not been complied with," the court said and adjourned the case to September 25, 2024.