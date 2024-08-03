Pondicherry CM presents Rs 12,700 crore budget with focus on infrastructure, education

The retention scholarship for students in government schools from classes 1 to 5 will increase from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000. Similarly, the pre-matric scholarship for students in classes 6 to 8 will be hiked from Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,000, and for classes 9 and 10 students, it will increase from Rs 2,500 to Rs 8,000. Further, two coaching centres will be established in rural areas, to improve student performance in NEET. The government will establish an ICT training academy for college students, he added.

The government will introduce a new scholarship scheme for students, belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes, pursuing education abroad.

"Mudhalvarin Pudhumai Penn" Scheme will offer a 75% subsidy to 500 SC/ST working women and college girls for purchasing e-scooters, with a cap of Rs 1 lakh. Another new scheme -- Mudhalvarin Gramam -- will allocate Rs 50 lakh for three years for infrastructure development in 10 villages, where the SC/ST population is over 50 per cent.

SMART-PDS scheme

Following public demands, the government has proposed the distribution of free rice, pulses, sugar, and oil at subsidised rates beginning this financial year. The chief minister said the SMART-PDS Scheme will be implemented to prevent food grain leakage -- grains not reaching intended beneficiaries.

To ensure 100% immunisation, the government will provide Rs 10,000 to the children in Puducherry completing their immunisation schedule as per the Universal Immunisation Programme. A de-addiction centre and an addiction treatment facility will be set up to address alcoholism and drug abuse, he added.

Rangasamy announced the government’s decision to reimburse medical expenses of people living below poverty line (BPL) through Pondicherry Medical Relief Society. The government will provide financial assistance to those under the BPL category to convert their huts into pucca houses, under the Perunthalaivar Kamaraj Centenary Housing Scheme.