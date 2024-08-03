Tamil Nadu Villupuram district officials halt temple festival to avert inter-community clash

In response, Periyandavar temple administrators filed a case in Madras High Court claiming that Draupadi Amman temple was also constructed on an encroached water body. Subsequently, court issued an interim order in 2022, prohibiting the Draupadi Amman temple festival until the matter was resolved. This has led to ongoing clashes between the communities, according to police.

Despite the intervention of tahsildar and police officials, no resolution has been reached. This year, the Draupadi Amman temple festival commenced on Wednesday and continued for two days. However, with the Purani Pongal and Theemithi (fire-walking) ceremonies scheduled for Friday and Saturday, respectively, authorities intervened, fearing clashes between the two communities. Revenue and police officials arrived at the scene, informing the public that the festival could not proceed due to the court order.

The situation escalated when officials threatened to seal the temple if the festival continued. Following intervention by local leaders, the public dispersed, and the temple was subsequently locked. To prevent any untoward incidents, a large number of police personnel have been deployed around the temple.