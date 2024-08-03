Tamil Nadu Villupuram district officials halt temple festival to avert inter-community clash

VILLUPURAM: A temple festival halted by district administration caused a stir at the controversial Draupadi Amman temple in Chennakunnam village, near Villupuram, amid heavy police deployment on Friday. The matter dates back to 2022 when the Madras High Court barred the temple from celebrating any festival.
According to sources, the Draupadi Amman temple was built 57 years ago by members of all communities in Chennakunnam village. Traditionally, the temple's annual festival is celebrated during the Tamil month of Aadi (August). Three years ago, two communities jointly constructed the Periyandavar temple opposite the Draupadi Amman temple. This led to a complaint from the Draupadi Amman temple administrators to the local tahsildar, objecting the construction on grounds of encroached water body land. Following an inquiry, the tahsildar ruled that no temple should be built on the encroached area.
In response, Periyandavar temple administrators filed a case in Madras High Court claiming that Draupadi Amman temple was also constructed on an encroached water body. Subsequently, court issued an interim order in 2022, prohibiting the Draupadi Amman temple festival until the matter was resolved. This has led to ongoing clashes between the communities, according to police.
Despite the intervention of tahsildar and police officials, no resolution has been reached. This year, the Draupadi Amman temple festival commenced on Wednesday and continued for two days. However, with the Purani Pongal and Theemithi (fire-walking) ceremonies scheduled for Friday and Saturday, respectively, authorities intervened, fearing clashes between the two communities. Revenue and police officials arrived at the scene, informing the public that the festival could not proceed due to the court order.
The situation escalated when officials threatened to seal the temple if the festival continued. Following intervention by local leaders, the public dispersed, and the temple was subsequently locked. To prevent any untoward incidents, a large number of police personnel have been deployed around the temple.