TN wild jumbo population jumps to 3063, but human-elephant conflict also on rise

CHENNAI: The wild elephant population in Tamil Nadu has increased to 3,063, as per the latest synchronised elephant population estimation report released by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday. This is an increase of over 100 elephants compared to the previous census conducted last year.

The Tamil Nadu forest department in coordination with neighbouring Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh conducted a synchronised elephant population estimation from May 23 to 25. Officials told TNIE that Karnataka was compiling the data for the entire landscape whose results will be made public on August 12, which is World Elephant Day. The contiguous landscape in these states holds around 15,000 elephants.

Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy told TNIE the population of around 3,000 to 3,500 elephants is what Tamil Nadu forests can hold. "We consider the current population as stable and healthy. Elephants are typically long-ranging animals and are distributed across landscapes covering different states. There will not be drastic changes in future as well."

D Venkatesh, field director, Mudumalai tiger reserve, said the estimate of 3,063 was arrived with 95% confidence. The lower and upper limit is 3054 and 3071 respectively.

Present age-specific population estimates indicate more adult elephants (40%) in the population than other age-structures. Adult dominated age structures are common in Asian elephant populations given their long life span and slow reproductive rate. Elephants are polygynous species with an expected equal sex ratio at birth. A normal male to female ratio for elephants would be 1:1.87. Similar normal male to female ratio for elephants was noticed at present synchronised elephant population estimation in Tamil Nadu. Earlier studies reported a highly skewed sex ratio in Tamil Nadu due to selective poaching of males in past decades.