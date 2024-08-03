Water likely to be opened for Tamil Nadu Parambikulam Aliyar Project irrigation on August 16

TIRUPPUR: The Water Resources Department (WRD) has set an August 15 deadline to complete dredging of the main and branch and distribution canals under phase two of the Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP) so that water can be released for the second-phase irrigation on August 16.

A total of 3,77,152 acres of agricultural land across Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts will benefit from the water release. These lands are divided into four phases for irrigation. Water should be opened for the second phase by August-end.

Due to incessant rains, most dams under the PAP scheme have reached full levels. The Parambikulam Dam is not full yet. On Friday, its storage level was 15.99 tmcft against its full capacity of 17.8 tmcft. Farmers are demanding officials to divert water from Thirumurthy Dam, which is part of the PAP, through the contour canal.

SR Madusoodanan, district president of the Tamil Nadu Farmers' Association, said, "The dredging of canals should be completed in due time. Otherwise, farmers will be affected."

P Velusamy, president of PAP Vellakoil Branch Canal Water Conservation Movement, said, "There is a severe drought in Udumalaipet, Kundadam, Kangeyam, Vellakovil, Palladam and Pongalur areas of Tiruppur district. We should take advantage of the current rain."

A senior WRD official said, "Renovation of the contour canal has been completed and water is likely to be opened to Thirumurthy through the canal in two or three days. Dredging of all the main, branch and distribution canals under PAP phase-two began on Thursday.

We will complete the work by August 15. Water is likely to be opened for irrigation from Thirumurthy on August 16. Water will be provided for six months." On Friday, the water level in Thirumurthy stood at 788.25 mcft against its full level of 1,935 mcft.