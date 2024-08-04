Drugs enter India through ports in Gujarat: TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai

ERODE: The INDIA alliance is strong in Tamil Nadu, affirmed Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K Selvaperunthagai while refuting the possibility of any fissures as speculated by opposition parties in the state. He was responding to a query in this regard by the media in Erode on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Selvaperunthagai said, "We don't need to go to anybody for alliance. The INDIA alliance, which includes the DMK and its allies, is strong in Tamil Nadu. We have no differences of opinion with the DMK. Our relationship is strong. Any alliance matters will be decided by our all-India leadership."

Replying to a question about law and order in the state, he said, "It is the duty of the government to maintain law and order in Tamil Nadu. But this should not be politicised. Opposition parties say that drug use has increased in the state. But they need to see where those drugs are coming from. The drugs cross countries and enter India. It comes through ports in Gujarat. It is the central government's responsibility to prevent this."

"Political party leaders are safe in Tamil Nadu. Everyone has trust in the TN police. Proper investigations are conducted in murder cases as no one can be held guilty in a hurry," he added.

Further, he said, "Freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai fought for the people and the freedom of the country. The British filed a false case against him. Like Dheeran Chinnamalai, our leader Rahul Gandhi is currently voicing the concerns of people on livelihood and their rights. Because of this false cases are filed against Rahul Gandhi. We strongly condemn this."

Earlier, he paid his respects to the statue of freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai at Odanilai in Erode district.