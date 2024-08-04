Eliminating NEET exam shall be the basis for quality medical education in India, says Madurai MP

MADURAI: The union government has failed to allocate funds for Tamil Nadu and the elimination of the NEET exam will be the basis for ensuring quality medical education in the nation, said Madurai MP S Venkatesan here on Saturday. Addressing media persons, the leader accused the Centre of continuously acting against the welfare of Tamil Nadu and added that MPs of the state have been raising their voice in the Parliament against the non-allocation of funds.

"While the states ruled by the BJP are not facing any issue in allocation of funds or the implementation of schemes, the ones ruled by opposition parties are facing challenges in securing funds from the union government. The NDA government has continuously been turning a blind eye to Tamil Nadu's schemes. When asked about the reason for the delay in constructing AIIMS here, Union Health Minister JP Nadda cited technical issues in floating tenders," said Venkatesan.

He further said that three demands were put before Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and added, "Koodal Nagar Railway Station should be declared as the second train terminus in Madurai. Separate goods train pathway should be created in the Sholavandhan-Chekkanoorani-Sivarakottai route. A day service should be operated from Madurai to Kollam, and services should be operated once in every hour in the Madurai-Theni-Madurai and Madurai-Rameswaram-Madurai."

Venkatesan also slammed those private players offering NEET coaching classes and allegedly swindling money from parents across the nation. "NEET should be discussed in the Parliament, but the BJP is not ready to do that. Initially, Tamil Nadu was the only state that opposed NEET, but now other states are also following the lead. Eliminating NEET will be the basis to bring quality medical education in the country," he added.