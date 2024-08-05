1k smart fences in TN's Valparai to prevent human-jumbo conflict

COIMBATORE: Since the wild elephant migration is set to begin across the Valparai plateau from this month, the Smart Virtual Fencing System which is a new initiative by the Tamil Nadu forest department is expected to help the authorities to prevent human-wild elephant conflict.

As many as 1,300 virtual fences have been set up — 700 were installed at Valparai forest range and 600 at Manomboly forest range — at a cost of Rs 2.995 crore under the Tamil Nadu Innovation Initiatives (TANII). The locations were selected on the basis of the places frequented by the pachyderms in the previous year. These thermal-based sensors were installed at the entry points of elephants.

As the 10-foot-high fence detects the animal 100 ft away the sensor will flash as well as deliver a sound. The Smart Virtual Fencing System is a solar-powered device that uses infrared sensors to detect the intrusion of any animal. After noticing the light and siren, the people will realise there is an elephant movement and will not enter into the elephant pathway. Moreover, upon getting the alert the forest department staff would also visit and divert the wild elephants.

Already as part of alerting elephant movements to residents, Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) officials with the help of NGOs are sending cell phone messages, television scrolls etc. Also, round-the-clock monitoring by Anti-Poaching Watchers (APW) and other field-level staff at Valparai is also paying dividends.