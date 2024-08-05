DMK's 'Kittu' Ramakrishnan elected as new mayor of Tirunelveli corporation

TIRUNELVELI: DMK's K Ramakrishnan alias Kittu has been elected as the new mayor of Tirunelveli corporation here on Monday. He secured 30 out of 54 votes, while his opponent Paulraj surprisingly received 23 votes. One vote was rejected.

While the DMK high command expected an unopposed election for Ramakrishnan, Councillor Paulraj who was suspended from DMK last year for his alleged anti-party activities submitted his nomination papers even before Ramakrishnan filed his nomination. Both of their nominations were accepted by the returning officer-cum-Corporation commission Dr N.O. Sukhaputra.

As many as 54 out of 55 council members took part in the voting, and AIADMK councillor Jeganathan gave a miss to it. The former mayor P M Saravanan, arrived late ajnd he was allowed to the polling station after he submitted an explanation letter on his delay.