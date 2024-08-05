Greens call for Samanatham tank to be developed into bird sanctuary

MADURAI: Birds of a feather often flock together at Samanatham, Avaniyapuram and Vellakal tanks, with the annual migratory process seeing the arrival of thousands of birds every year. Highlighting the importance of these tanks, activists have urged the forest department to take measures to announce the Samanatham tank as a bird sanctuary to protect the water body, as well as the bird species.
During the migratory seasons, thousands of birds land in Madurai for a pit stop before proceeding with their journey. Many species, including pelicans, ducks and storks are spotted at various tanks in Madurai, of which Samanatham tank is a major location, especially for flamingoes.
Despite being a hub for migratory birds, Madurai lacks wildlife parks or sanctuaries, and activists have for long demanded that the Samanatham tank be developed into a bird sanctuary.
Developing a bird sanctuary can also boost the tourism sector in the district.
A senior forest department official said that considering the importance of the Samanatham tank, the forest department submitted a letter to the public works department (PWD), and after the approval is received, a proposal will be sent to the state government for developing the Samanatham tank into a bird sanctuary.
N Raveendran, an environmentalist and bird researcher from Madurai told TNIE, "In Madurai, Avaniyapuram tank, Samanatham tank, Vellakal tank and Sholavanthan tank are the major locations where birds congregate. Samanatham tank is surrounded by trees and sees thousands of migratory and territorial birds every year. Since the tanks are situated outside the city limits, the birds opt to fly in here."
He added that over the past decade, Avaniyapuram, Vellakal and Samanatham tanks have never dried up, making them popular among the birds. During the second half of the year, migratory birds heading down south stop in Madurai, and also stop here during their return journey. Raveendran also added that recently, the sand bar in the tank was cleared during the maintenance work, which was used by the birds for nesting. “After it was cleared, the birds shifted to the far ends of the tanks. Announcing the tank as a sanctuary would allow the forest department to preserve the tank,” he added.
Praveen, a local from Madurai said, "Even though thousands visit Madurai, their visits are mostly limited to the temples here. While all neighbouring districts have either wildlife parks or bird sanctuaries, Madurai has neither. The development of Samanatham as a bird sanctuary can help attract more tourists.”