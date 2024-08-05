Greens call for Samanatham tank to be developed into bird sanctuary

MADURAI: Birds of a feather often flock together at Samanatham, Avaniyapuram and Vellakal tanks, with the annual migratory process seeing the arrival of thousands of birds every year. Highlighting the importance of these tanks, activists have urged the forest department to take measures to announce the Samanatham tank as a bird sanctuary to protect the water body, as well as the bird species.

During the migratory seasons, thousands of birds land in Madurai for a pit stop before proceeding with their journey. Many species, including pelicans, ducks and storks are spotted at various tanks in Madurai, of which Samanatham tank is a major location, especially for flamingoes.

Despite being a hub for migratory birds, Madurai lacks wildlife parks or sanctuaries, and activists have for long demanded that the Samanatham tank be developed into a bird sanctuary.

Developing a bird sanctuary can also boost the tourism sector in the district.

A senior forest department official said that considering the importance of the Samanatham tank, the forest department submitted a letter to the public works department (PWD), and after the approval is received, a proposal will be sent to the state government for developing the Samanatham tank into a bird sanctuary.