Mayiladuthurai welcomes River Cauvery, water to be distributed for irrigation needs this week

MAYILADUTHURAI: Nearly a week after the Mettur dam was opened for irrigation, the released River Cauvery water entered Mayiladuthurai district on Saturday night. The river water will be distributed for the district’s irrigation needs this week, said sources.

Water Resources Department (WRD) officials released the river water, which entered Thiruvalankadu in Kuthalam block as distributary 'Vikraman Aaru', from the Thiruvalankadu head regulator in a low-key event also attended by a few farmers.

"We expect the water to reach the tail-end regulator in a day. We will commence water distribution in channels for irrigation of ongoing cultivation after that. Our desilting works are complete," said R Marimuthu, an executive engineer in WRD's Cauvery division.

As on Sunday, the water heading to Cauvery's tail-end regulator in Melaiyur near Poompuhar passed through Moovalur regulator, Sitharkadu bed dam and Kaviri Thula Kattam.

Meanwhile, farmers await Cauvery water’s arrival in Nagapattinam through River Vennaru, the district’s lifeline. An official in WRD's Vennar division said, "The water through distributaries of the Vennar is expected to reach Nagapattinam by Tuesday or Wednesday."