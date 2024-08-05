Sports stadium, the goal of locals in TN's Colachel

KANNIYAKUMARI: With an increasing number of youth taking up football and other sports, locals are hoping that the government will establish a stadium in Colachel town.

Although many youngsters from Colachel have excelled in football and other sports in recent years, denizens say the lack of stadiums has affected the progress of the youth in sports.

Johnson Charles, a ward councillor from Colachel municipality, said the municipality has no major stadiums to support the young pool of talent in fields such as football, volleyball and athletics, among others. “As the government had announced that mini stadiums will be established in each Assembly constituency, steps must be taken to set up a stadium in Colachel,” he said.

Colachel Football Club Manager J Sahaya Rex said, “Colachel has become synonymous with talented footballers in recent years. Nearly 250 youngsters from the town often practice in the streets or on the small ground. This year, more than 10 students got seats in engineering colleges under the sports quota.”

With such an immense pool of talent, it is no surprise that a player from Colachel had represented Chennayin FC. Many youngsters from the town also play for local football clubs and I-league matches.

Even as children and youngsters alike take to the sport, the lack of space forces them to play in smaller numbers (usually five members per team instead of 11).

Colachel Parish priest Jegan Charles said the stadium should be set up in the centre of Colachel town as government land is also available there. “The stadium would help youths excel in sports and their overall development,” he said.