Chennai court acquits all 12 in 2016 RTI activist J Parasmal's murder

CHENNAI: Eight years after RTI activist J Parasmal (59) was brutally murdered in Vepery, just 1.5 km away from the Chennai police commissioner’s office, a city trial court acquitted all 12 accused in the case, citing Periamet police’s inability to prove the case beyond doubt.

The police’s case was that the main accused, a realtor Ramesh Kumar Modi, had paid Rs 5 lakh to henchmen to murder Parasmal, aggrieved by his RTI activism which exposed violations in his buildings leading to action by Greater Chennai Corporation and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA). Around 10 am on June 7, 2016, three men in an auto and four others on two bikes had cornered Parasmal on Bakers Street and hacked him to death.

Parasmal was set to attend a hearing of the Tamil Nadu State Information Commission (TNSIC) the following day and obtain documents which would have exposed Ramesh, said the prosecution. Apart from Ramesh, police had also arrested D Sadasivam, N Jayapal, K Murali, Rajan, Kumar, Ameer Hamza, Vinodhkumar, Appu, ‘Mana’ Rajendran, ‘Ramu’ Janakiraman and Mohammed Ali in the case.

‘Police failed to table documents as proof’

Delivering the verdict in the last week of July, the 17th Additional Sessions judge R Thothiramary pointed out that police had failed to present evidence to prove Ramesh’s enmity with Parasmal. No documents were tabled to back their claims that Parasmal’s RTIs had exposed violations in buildings owned by Ramesh.