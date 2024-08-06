IIT Madras receives record donation of Rs 228 crore from an alumnus

IIT Madras has received its largest ever single donation of Rs 228 crore from Dr. Krishna Chivukula, an alumnus of the premier institution. This generous contribution, among the largest to any educational institution in India, marks a significant milestone for the institute.

The donation will support a range of initiatives, including research endeavours, scholarships for international students, and undergraduate fellowship programs at IIT Madras. The institute honoured Dr. Krishna Chivukula by naming an academic block after him - the 'Krishna Chivukula Block' - during a ceremony attended by faculty, researchers, students, and distinguished guests.

Dr. Krishna Chivukula, recognized globally for his leadership in engineering manufacturing technology, expressed gratitude for his education at IIT Madras, which empowered him to achieve professional success. His donation reflects a commitment to giving back to his alma mater and supporting future generations of students in their pursuit of knowledge.

The contribution will also contribute to the development of the Shaastra Magazine and the maintenance of the Krishna Chivukula Block, underscoring Dr. Chivukula's dedication to fostering excellence in education and innovation.

IIT Madras has seen a significant increase in fundraising efforts, raising Rs. 513 crore during the 2023-24 fiscal year. This surge, supported by alumni, donors, and corporate partners, reflects the institute's leadership in translating cutting-edge research into societal benefits.

Dr. Krishna Chivukula's donation not only enhances IIT Madras's capabilities but also sets an inspiring precedent for alumni philanthropy, demonstrating how private support can drive meaningful impact in education and research.