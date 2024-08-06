Newcomer Ranganayaki is DMK’s pick for mayor post in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The DMK high command on Monday named Ward 29 Councillor R Ranganayaki as the mayoral candidate for the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC). She has been preferred over veteran councillors, giving rise to criticism among some in the party that it has opted for a ‘dummy’ candidate.

Ranganayaki’s name was announced by Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru after a meeting with DMK councillors. He asked the councillors to cooperate with the new candidate.

Ranganayaki, who walked into the CCMC as a first-time councillor, has kept a low profile in meetings. Her husband Ramachandran is DMK’s Ward 29 secretary. Ranganayaki is said to be the choice of ex-minister V Senthil Balaji and Coimbatore MP Ganapathy Rajkumar, who is from the same area as her, added sources

Former Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar submitted her resignation papers to the CCMC Commissioner a month ago. Kalpana, who was the first female mayor of the CCMC, called it quits last month citing poor health and other issues.

Kalpana had landed in several controversies including disputes with her neighbours and councillors. Corruption charges were also levelled against her.

Some veteran DMK workers and councillors are highly disappointed over the party’s decision to field Ranganayaki for the mayor post. Many are irked at not getting a chance despite working hard for the party in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election.

DMK veteran leader Meena Logu, currently the central zone chairperson, was expected to be the mayoral candidate. Disappointed, Meena quickly left in her car with teary eyes as soon as the meeting to pick the candidate ended. The election will be held on Tuesday.