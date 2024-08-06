Petition against Madurai Deputy Mayor for threatening woman to sell property

MADURAI: A 62-year-old woman petitioned District Collector MS Sangeetha to take action against Deputy Mayor T Nagarajan and his brother who allegedly threatened the woman and her son to register their property to his aide Kumar alias Kozhi Kumar for a low rate and used unparliamentary words with them on Monday.

A video of the deputy mayor and his brother's conversation went viral on social media.



In her petition, P Vasanatha (62) of Jaihindupuram said she was living with her son Muruganadham, who is running a salon shop. She has five daughters who are married and live separately. Three years ago, She took a loan of Rs 10 lakh from Kumar alias Kozhi Kumar, a private money lender, by mortgaging her house. Subsequently, she paid off her debt with Kumar and asked him to cancel the mortgage hypothecation. Kumar refused to do so and asked Vasantha to sell the property to him for Rs 15 lakh rupees, which she did not agree to.

She further alleged that Deputy Mayor T Nagarajan along with his brother Rajendran threatened her to register the house to his aide Kumar using unparliamentary words. She also alleged that the deputy mayor spit on them. She accused the Jaihindupuram police of favouring the deputy mayor and forcing her son to give a statement.

Vasantha requested District Collector MS Sangeetha to take action against the deputy mayor, his brother Rajendran and his aide Kumar.

Deputy Mayor T Nagarajan told TNIE, "Members of BJP and their alliance parties are trying to expel me from the post. They continuously make various allegations against me using various persons. Everything is 100% false. I have asked my party to permit me to file a defamation case against persons attempting to tarnish my name," he said.

He also added that the Jaihindupuram inspector knows the truth, only one side of the CCTV footage has leaked, and they are hiding the reality.