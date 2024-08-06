Suspension of train services between Pallavaram - Guduvancheri leaves commuters high and dry

CHENNAI: Plans and routines of thousands of commuters went for a toss on Monday as train services were completely suspended from 10 am to 1.30 pm between Pallavaram and Guduvancheri to facilitate terminal work at Tambaram railway station.

Although the railways operated special trains from Chennai Beach to Pallavaram, these services operated with a gap of about 30 to 45 minutes. Similarly, trains from Guduvancheri to Chengalpattu operated at intervals of 60 to 90 minutes.

As a result, stations like Park, Chennai Egmore, Nungambakkam, Guindy, and St Thomas Mount witnessed large crowds throughout the day. Since the train services were only available up to Pallavaram, MTC buses from Pallavaram, Chrompet, and Tambaram also saw a huge influx of passengers.