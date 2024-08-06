TN fishers call on Jaishankar, seek end to issues with Sri Lanka

CHENNAI: A delegation of fishermen from Tamil Nadu, led by BJP state unit president K Annamalai, met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Delhi on Monday, seeking a permanent solution to issues faced by fishermen on the sea bordering Sri Lanka.

Earlier this month, a Tamil Nadu fisherman died and another went missing after a Sri Lankan navy vessel collided with their fishing boat. During the meeting, representatives from the mechanised fishing boats association requested the External Affairs Ministry’s intervention to stop the recurrence of such incidents. The delegation also sought the early release of the fishermen who have been arrested.

In a statement, Annamalai said the recent incidents will be addressed at a joint working group meeting which is to be convened soon. Jaishankar has assured that the fishermen’s request for a meeting with their Lankan counterparts would also be considered.